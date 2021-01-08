Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSTO) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Powerstorm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc focuses on developing and delivering turnkey power management and energy storage solutions worldwide. The company's products include modular energy storage solution, a containerized hybrid energy solution powered by solar and/or wind turbines that consists of a diesel generator/alternator combined with lithium ion battery-based system, which provides renewable off-grid power.

