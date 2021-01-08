PowerTrade Fuel Price Tops $0.43 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $261,234.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

