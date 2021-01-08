Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Powin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PWON) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.20. Powin Energy shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 1,025 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Powin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

