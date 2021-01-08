PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $8.50 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

