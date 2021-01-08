Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Up 5.1%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.28. 1,514,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 804,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 84.96% and a negative net margin of 278.58%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

