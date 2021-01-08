PressOne (PRS) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $38,452.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

