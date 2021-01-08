Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading Down 6.9%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.10. 2,150,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,503,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 798.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 752,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.