PriceSmart, Inc. Same Store Sales Drop by 1.7% in December (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales decreased by 1.7% in the month of December. PriceSmart’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,123,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,499,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,988 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.27. 219,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,735. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

