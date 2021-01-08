Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.46 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $619,760.83 and approximately $7.46 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00421837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.