Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRMW. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.12. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,663,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

