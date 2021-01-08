Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

