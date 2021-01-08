Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Trading Up 14.3%

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN)

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

