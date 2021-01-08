Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,864. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

