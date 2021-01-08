Project Pai Price Tops $0.0077 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, OOOBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $224,071.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00268569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.04 or 0.02635046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,722,163,399 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,470,861 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, Huobi, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

