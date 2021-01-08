Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $15.23 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00006258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $1.58 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

