ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.06. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 119,322 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.84 million and a P/E ratio of -93.64.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$178,600. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,154,053 shares in the company, valued at C$3,780,188.23. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.