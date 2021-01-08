ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Stock Price Down 7%

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) were down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.99. Approximately 600,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 373,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.27% of ProShares Ultra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

