ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Shares Up 6.8%

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $32.75. 133,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 97,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 7.67% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.