Prosperity Bancshares (PB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Prosperity Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Prosperity Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

PB stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

