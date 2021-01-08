Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 466,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,898,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.