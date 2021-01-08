ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). 12,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 12,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).
The stock has a market cap of £108.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.19.
In other news, insider Marc Vlessing sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £6,029.81 ($7,877.99).
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.
