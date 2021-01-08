Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $9,999.30 and $57.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.