ProximaX 24-Hour Volume Hits $150,235.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $150,235.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

