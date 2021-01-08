ProxyNode Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 164.1% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $142,313.95 and approximately $6.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,722,233 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

