PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Matthew B. Klein Sells 3,886 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Matthew B. Klein sold 3,886 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $268,056.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PTCT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. 611,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,952. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

