Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.19

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 177670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

