PUBLISH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,156.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $480,946.47 and $39,156.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00103064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00422427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00218936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

