Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.17

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and traded as high as $108.82. Puma shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 11,692 shares traded.

PMMAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

