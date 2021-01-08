Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $1.36 million and $7,560.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 tokens. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.