Pylon Network Price Up 13.6% This Week (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $18.94. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $673,624.00 and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

