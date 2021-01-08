Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $410,103.99 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $410,103.99 and $9,556.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00006383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

