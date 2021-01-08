Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenaris S.A. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 69.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 121.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.