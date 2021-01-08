Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issued By B. Riley

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,258,863 shares of company stock valued at $75,337,094. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

