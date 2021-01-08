Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of STL opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

