Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,326.78.

CMG opened at $1,368.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,342.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

