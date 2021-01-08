Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Increased by Oppenheimer

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,521,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.