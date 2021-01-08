Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Increased by Analyst

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

SBH opened at $13.38 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

