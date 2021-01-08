Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CFG opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

