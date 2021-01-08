Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for VEREIT, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of VEREIT in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 223.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

