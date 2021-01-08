Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $154,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

