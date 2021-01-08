Qcash Trading Up 1.1% This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Qcash has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $71.51 million and $1.64 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00427309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00221913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00047981 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

