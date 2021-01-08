Qell Acquisition (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Shares Up 1.1%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.70. 55,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 94,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QELLU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.