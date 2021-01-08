Qitmeer (PMEER) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $582,334.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinBene, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,015,130 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

