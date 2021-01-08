QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.84% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

