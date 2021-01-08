Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.48

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $15.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

