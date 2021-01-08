Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.48

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $15.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

