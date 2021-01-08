QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

