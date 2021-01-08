Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson Sells 22,200 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $556,776.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19.

On Tuesday, November 10th, George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00.

Shares of NX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. 330,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,718. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $833.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

