Quantis Network Trading Up 36.6% This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $15,929.80 and approximately $199.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

