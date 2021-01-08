Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $54,444.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 57% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014352 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006910 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002479 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,001,760 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

