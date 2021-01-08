Quark (QRK) Trading Up 34.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 120.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $467.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

